Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,684 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $82.07 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

