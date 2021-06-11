Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 311,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.