Scorum Coins (SCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,536.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $282,235.11 and approximately $1,536.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

