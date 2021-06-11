Scott Justin Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.