Scott Justin Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
