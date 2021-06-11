SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

NYSE TME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,889,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

