SCP Investment LP Purchases 4,400 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,817,297. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

