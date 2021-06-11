ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $329.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,339,031 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,420 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

