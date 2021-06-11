SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 98.91%.

Shares of SEAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

