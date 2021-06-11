Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. 69,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,566. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.96.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.