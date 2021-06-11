SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

SCWX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 276,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.