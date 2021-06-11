Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,332. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

