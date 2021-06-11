Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $3.73 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.94. 164,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,668. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.