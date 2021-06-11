Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $440,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

