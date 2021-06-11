Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 246 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. 28,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,197. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.