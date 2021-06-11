Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 4,470 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $77.08. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

