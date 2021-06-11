Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 929 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,376. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

