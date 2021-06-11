See results about (LON:J) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.