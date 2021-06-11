Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $66,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

