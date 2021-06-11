Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,204 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

