Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,144 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $53,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

