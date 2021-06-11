Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,093 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

