Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $212,053.87 and approximately $61,880.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

