Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells $35,338.12 in Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00.

Shares of SQBG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by ($9.13). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

