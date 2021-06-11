Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 3.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 73,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,488,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

