ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $8,004,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

NYSE:NOW opened at $489.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 652.17, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.87 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.