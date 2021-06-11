SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFL. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

