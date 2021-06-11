Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $158,084.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.