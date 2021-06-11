Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a growth of 1,519.5% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHZHY shares. DBS Vickers downgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

SHZHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.36. 47,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,210. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

