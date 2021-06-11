Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SHG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.