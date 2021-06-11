Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Declines By 96.4%

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Diversified stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Acacia Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Acacia Diversified alerts:

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.