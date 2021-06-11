Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Rises By 617.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,664,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,537,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

