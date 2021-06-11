Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Rises By 617.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,664,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,537,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.