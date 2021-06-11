Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 82.8%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,049. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.