Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 940.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 940.6% from the May 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after buying an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,184. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86.

