Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Declines By 93.2%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDM Permian stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,936. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian
