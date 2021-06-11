Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Declines By 93.2%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDM Permian stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,936. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

