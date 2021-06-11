Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 634.4%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 634.4% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

