Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 634.4%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 634.4% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
About MJ
