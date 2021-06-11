Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Grows By 2,900.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Verus International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,748. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.