Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Grows By 2,900.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Verus International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,748. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Verus International Company Profile
