ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.94, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $146,503. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

