Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

