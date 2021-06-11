Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.