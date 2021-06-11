Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of SMWB opened at $22.02 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

