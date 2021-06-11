Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.