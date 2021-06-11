Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $24.41. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,390 shares traded.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.