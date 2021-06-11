Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHTDY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

