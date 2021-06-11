Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

