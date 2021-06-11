Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYHDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,200. Sixty Six Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

