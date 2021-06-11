Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

SMAR traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.