Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 2,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

