Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

