Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.56. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 113,688 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

