Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.